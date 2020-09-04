Trump Denies Report That He Called Fallen American Soldiers ‘Losers,’ Calls The Story A ‘Fraud’

President Donald Trump denied reports from The Atlantic that he called fallen soldiers “losers” and “suckers,” calling the story a “total fraud,” in a tweet Friday morning.

The Atlantic reported Thursday that Trump refused to visit a French cemetery for American soldiers in 2018 because he allegedly feared the rain would ruin his hair and that he didn’t think it was important to honor American soldiers.

“Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers,” Trump reportedly told senior staff, according to The Atlantic.

Trump pushed back at the story, denying the claims while speaking to reporters after his rally in Pennsylvania on Thursday, according to the New York Times.

“If people really exist that would have said that, they’re lowlifes and they’re liars. And I would be willing to swear on anything that I never said that about our fallen heroes. There is nobody that respects them more,” the President said, per the NYT.

“What animal would say such a thing?” he added.

The Atlantic also reported Trump allegedly called the late Republican Sen. John McCain a “loser.”

“We’re not going to support that loser’s funeral,” Trump reportedly said, per the Atlantic. The article says Trump became enraged when he saw flags lowered to half-staff for McCain. “What the f**k are we doing that for? Guy was a f**king loser,” Trump said, per the article.

Trump pushed back on all of the claims on Twitter Friday morning.

“The Atlantic Magazine is dying, like most magazines, so they make up a fake story in order to gain some relevance. Story already refuted, but this is what we are up against. Just like the Fake Dossier. You fight and and fight, and then people realize it was a total fraud!”

The Atlantic Magazine is dying, like most magazines, so they make up a fake story in order to gain some relevance. Story already refuted, but this is what we are up against. Just like the Fake Dossier. You fight and and fight, and then people realize it was a total fraud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2020



He also denied calling McCain a “loser.”

“I was never a big fan of John McCain, disagreed with him on many things including ridiculous endless wars and the lack of success he had in dealing with the VA and our great Vets, but the lowering of our Nations American Flags, and the first class funeral he was give by our…”

I was never a big fan of John McCain, disagreed with him on many things including ridiculous endless wars and the lack of success he had in dealing with the VA and our great Vets, but the lowering of our Nations American Flags, and the first class funeral he was given by our…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2020



“Country, had to be approved by me, as President & I did so without hesitation or complaint. Quite the contrary, I felt it was well deserved,” Trump continued. “I even sent Air Force One to bring his body, in casket, from Arizona to Washington, It was my honor to do so. Also, I never called..”(RELATED: Active-Duty Troops Support Biden Over Trump, Military Times Poll Says)

..Country, had to be approved by me, as President, & I did so without hesitation or complaint. Quite the contrary, I felt it was well deserved. I even sent Air Force One to bring his body, in casket, from Arizona to Washington. It was my honor to do so. Also, I never called.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2020



….John a loser and swear on whatever, or whoever, I was asked to swear on, that I never called our great fallen soldiers anything other than HEROES. This is more made up Fake News given by disgusting & jealous failures in a disgraceful attempt to influence the 2020 Election!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2020



The president did take a swipe at McCain’s military service in 2015.

“He was a war hero because he was captured,” Trump said at the 2015 Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa.

“I like people that weren’t captured.”

McCain was captured and tortured by North Vietnamese forces for more than five years after his plane was shot down during the Vietnam war, according to Business Insider.