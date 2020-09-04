Producer Reveals Final Text He Got From ‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman

“Black Panther” producer Nate Moore has revealed the final text he got from the movie’s star, Chadwick Boseman, before his death last week.

Moore shared that it was all about the pair’s work with with the Make-a-Wish Foundation and their goal of making a dream come true for one boy battling a disease, per People magazine in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Chadwick Boseman Dies At The Age Of 43 After Battling Cancer)

“It was during lockdown, and we worked together to get a young boy a voice note from T’Challa, as well as a package of toys – no easy feat when we weren’t allowed to leave our homes or go to the office,” the producer explained.

“But Chad figured out how to make it work because he cared so intently, and in hindsight, so personally,” he added.

“‘It broke me, man,'” Chadwick‘s last text to Moore read. “‘But we need to do that for them. People deserve abundant life, special moments. They’ve been through hell battling disease.'”

“‘If we were able to ease their suffering and bring joy for a moment, and hopefully moments has he goes through the bags, then we made a difference in his life,'” the “Marshall” star‘s text revealed.

The comments came following Boseman’s death last Friday after losing his private battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

At one point, Nate explained that he doesn’t believe his friend went that extra step to make that boy’s dream come true because he also was “battling a disease,” but because that was the person “he was.”

“Again, hindsight will tell us that Chad felt that way because he too was battling a disease,” the producer said. “But I don’t think that’s true. I think that’s just who he was as a man. A leader and a caregiver first, who accomplished both of those things as a performer and as a regular person.”