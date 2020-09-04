Queen Elizabeth II’s Home Being Turned Into Giant Drive-In Theater During Pandemic

Queen Elizabeth II’s Norfolk Sandrigham Estate is being turned into a giant drive-in theater for movies for the month of September during the pandemic.

The royal's country estate, 100 miles outside of London, is the place the family typically goes to spend Christmas. This month, the home will be hosting a drive-in movie experience, per People magazine in a piece published Friday.

Movies that will be shown include such blockbusters as "Bohemian Rhapsody," "1917," "Grease" and "Rocketman," just to name a few. The list can be seen here.

For every ticket sold, the estate will be donating about $1 the Woodland Trust/Rainforest Alliance, per the website.

A typical drive-in theater sits on 10-14 acres of land and can allow for some 500 cars. Considering the Sandrigham Country Park on the estate, where the movies will be shown, is some 600 acres, that should allow for a lot of movie experiencing.