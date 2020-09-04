Salon Owner Jailed For Defying COVID-19 Lockdown Slams Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Shelley Luther, a Dallas salon owner who was jailed in May for defying COVID-19 lockdown orders, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about Speaker Nancy Pelosi getting her hair done, why she chose to open her business during the COVID-19 lockdown and more.

In May, salon owner Shelley Luther was jailed for defying COVID-19 lockdown in Dallas, Texas. This week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has stated support for masks and COVID-19 restrictions, was caught having her hair done inside a San Francisco salon. (RELATED: Protesters Gather Outside Pelosi’s San Francisco Home, Hang Blow-Dryers In Tree)

“My immediate reaction was the hypocrisy of it all,” Shelley said. “[There’re] a lot of elite politicians that think that it’s okay to do whatever they want and us regular people to do as we’re told.”

She continued, “it’s not right.”

Pelosi responded to the video footage by saying it was a “set-up” and demanded an apology from the salon owner.

“Of course, we all know that she’s lying,” Luther said, “and if she thinks that we’re stupid enough to think that she’s not lying — she’s got bigger problems than I thought.”

Luther also discussed why she decided to open her salon during the COVID-19 lockdown, her Texas State Senate bid and more.

WATCH:

