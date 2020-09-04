Seattle Seahawks Sign Wide Receiver Josh Gordon

Wide receiver Josh Gordon is back with the Seattle Seahawks.

According to Adam Schefter, the Seahawks signed Gordon on a one-year deal. The talented receiver last played for Seattle before running into another issue with the league's substance abuse policy.

ESPN reported that Gordon isn’t off of suspension just yet, but it could come at any time.

Seahawks officially have re-signed WR Josh Gordon, per his agent @davidcanter. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 3, 2020

I really hope Gordon is able to make it through a season without any issues. He’s an incredibly talented player, but he’s had constant issues with substance abuse.

His whole career has been brief moments of highlight reel plays and then suspension after suspension because of violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.

You never want to see anyone struggle with substances, especially when they have the whole world at their fingertips.

Hopefully, Gordon has everything off of the field figured out, and he’s doing well in his head. If he doesn’t take care of that first, then football will never work.

Luckily, it sounds like he’s in a good place, and I look forward to watching him play again. Let’s hope he doesn’t have any problems this time around.