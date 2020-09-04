Private Security Company Leaves Seattle Park After 1 Night, Citing Harassment From Protesters

Private security guards hired to keep trespassers and protesters out of Cal Anderson Park in Seattle during overnight hours reportedly left during their first shift Tuesday after being verbally harassed.

The park has been closed since June 30, after protesters took over the area to create the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) zone.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) did a sweep of the park on Tuesday so the city could begin making repairs to the damaged field house. During their search, officers and park staff found a machete, a hatchet, makeshift shields and homemade spike strips, according to the SPD.

Officers recover weapons, shields, and spike strips during park cleanup. https://t.co/5buRUpPQNk pic.twitter.com/ZPPzPuoVJA — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) September 2, 2020

Jaguar Security Firm was then supposed to guard the park between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., according to Fox News.

The company owner, Ricky McGhee, went to the park with two armed security guards and was immediately confronted by a group of people, some who had “poles and sticks,” he told Fox.

“I went there to make sure, as the owner of the company, that nothing serious would go down. I wanted to make sure everything was going to be cool,” McGhee told Fox. “As soon as we entered that park, they started verbally attacking us … calling us all kinds of names like ‘sellouts’ and [telling us] what they would do to us.”

McGhee said he called police and was told that he and the other two private guards should wait for officers on the sidewalk.

Jaguar Security did not return to the park Wednesday, according to Fox.

Seattle Parks and Recreation spokeswoman Rachel Schulkin said the city was working with Jaguar on a nightly basis, per the same report.

“Jaguar Security opted to leave the park on Tuesday evening as the large crowd of protesters was not responding to requests to disperse, continued to harass the security guards, and out of a desire to not escalate the situation,” she told Fox.

This comes as business owners in the area seem to have become increasingly frustrated with the ongoing protests. Louise Chernin, CEO of the Capitol Hill Business Alliance, told KOMO News that the community is in a “crisis.” (RELATED: Seattle Business Owners Blast City Leaders After Latest Vote To Defund SPD)

“I believe it’s a sign of a community in crisis,” said Chernin, who added members of the group are concerned about the situation in Cal Anderson Park. “How do they retain the safety for their business, but also be supportive of what’s going on in their community?”

The Daily Caller has reached out to Ricky McGhee and Rachel Schulkin for comment but at time of publication had not received a response.