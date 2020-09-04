Skip ‘Kissing’ And Use ‘A Mask’ While Having Sex: Canada’s Top Doctor Advises During Pandemic

Canada’s top doctor said people should skip “kissing” and instead use a “mask” while having sex during the pandemic.

“Sexual health is an important part of our overall health,” Dr. Theresa Tam, the country’s chief public health officer shared in a statement. The comments were noted by NBC 12 News in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: 102-Year-Old Italian Woman Makes Miraculous Coronavirus Recovery After 20-Day Hospitalization)

“However, sex can be complicated in the time of COVID-19, especially for those without an intimate partner in their household or whose sexual partner is at higher risk for COVID-19,” she added. (RELATED: Canadian CDC Gives Thumbs Up To ‘Glory Holes’ During Pandemic)

Sex in a pandemic can be complicated, Canada’s lead medical doctor says, and it’s best to skip kissing and perhaps wear a mask to prevent spreading Covid-19 if engaging with people outside your household. https://t.co/happaLHiVp — CNN (@CNN) September 4, 2020

Tam continued, “The lowest risk sexual activity during COVID-19 involves yourself alone. If you choose to engage in an in-person sexual encounter with someone outside of your household or close contacts bubble, there are some steps you can take to reduce your risk.”

The country’s top doctor explained that the following were “important step” to reduce one’s risk during the pandemic.

The list included such things as “limiting your use of alcohol and other substances so you and your partner(s) are able to make safe decisions” and “skipping kissing and avoiding face-to-face contact or closeness.” Instead, she suggested people should “consider using a mask that covers the nose and mouth” as well as to practice safe sex and use condoms.

The doctor went on to explain that “Current evidence indicates there is a very low likelihood of contracting the novel coronavirus through semen or vaginal fluids. However, even if the people involved do not have symptoms, sexual activity with new partners does increase your risk of getting or passing COVID-19 through close contact, like kissing. Remember as with all social interactions, try to keep your number of close contacts low if possible.”