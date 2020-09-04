‘Hillary Clinton Took An Early Nap’: Tom Brokaw Suggests 2016 Loss Was Actually Clinton’s Fault

Veteran news anchor Tom Brokaw appeared to suggest that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton bore some responsibility for her loss in the 2016 presidential election.

Brokaw made the comments in a short clip that aired Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” aimed at providing “key words to live by” when covering presidential election cycles. (RELATED: ‘Joe Biden Should Not Concede Under Any Circumstances’: Hillary Clinton Says Biden Should Prepare For A Legal Battle)

WATCH:

“I’ve been covering presidential elections since 1968. And I have an enduring motto to help guide me. I call it the UFO, the unforeseen will occur,” Brokaw began, pivoting immediately to Clinton and the 2016 presidential election. “No greater example than four years ago when Hillary Clinton took an early nap thinking she would awake as the President of the United States.”

Brokaw went on to note that time often seemed to move differently in the weeks leading up to a general election, adding, “In a presidential election year, two months, which is what we have left now, can be three lifetimes — especially in an age of 24/7 communication.”

With the added stress of a global pandemic and deep divisions within the United States, Brokaw said that all of those variables — and some he didn’t mention — had the potential to present “more UFOs.”

“President Trump promises a scorched earth campaign,” Brokaw continued. “Democrats will have to keep the many parts of their party on the same track and under control. Mail-in ballots, how long will it take to count them?”

“America is at a historical crossroads. So buckle up, everyone. Step up. And remember, UFOs are out there,” Brokaw concluded.