President Trump Calls On Congress To Release $300 Billion In Relief Funds To Americans

President Donald Trump is calling on Congress to authorize him to release $300 billion in coronavirus relief funds directly to the American people.

Trump made the announcement during a Friday press conference, saying the money is sitting in an account “we didn’t use.” Trump has taken several executive actions in recent weeks to secure coronavirus relief without the approval of Congress, including banning evictions and securing a payroll tax cut.

“I’d like to use it without their permission, but I guess I’m not allowed to do that,” Trump said. “All they have to do is say use it and 300 billion dollars immediately gets put in our system.” (RELATED: Mayor Of Philadelphia, Where You Can’t Dine Indoors, Spotted Dining Indoors Next State Over)

When a reporter asked whether he had ruled out providing the aid through executive order, Trump said there are “some theories” that he has the authority but he says he would prefer to get congressional approval.

With Congress still still out of session after having failed to come to an agreement on the next wave of coronavirus, White House officials told the Daily Caller on Wednesday that Trump was left no choice but to attempt to enact certain coronavirus relief measures via executive order.

Trump’s Tuesday order on evictions would protect single tenants making less than $99k per year and couples making less than $198k from eviction, so long as that eviction would result in the tenants becoming homeless.

Trump first announced his executive action press in early August, signing four orders establishing a payroll tax cut through the the end of 2020, protecting renters, providing $400 weekly payments to workers, and granting student loan relief.