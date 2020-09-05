‘Watchdog On Wall Street’ Host Explains Employment Numbers Jump

Chris Markowski, the president of Markowski Investments, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about the August jobs report, investment strategies and more.

The jobs report released Friday morning showed an estimated 1.37 million jobs were added to the U.S. economy in August, lowering the unemployment rate to 8.4%. (RELATED: Salon Owner Jailed For Defying COVID-19 Lockdown Slams Speaker Nancy Pelosi)

“All of the wizards of smart at the Federal Reserve and the Congressional Budget Office and the people we’re supposed to listen to all the time were wrong,” Markowski, who is also the host of the “Watchdog on Wall Street” radio show, said. “They weren’t expecting to be in single digits when it came to unemployment until next year.”

“But at what point in time are we going to hit a wall? When I see story after story in certain urban areas their inability to open up — in particular, take a look at New York City,” he continued.

“Our goal, ultimately, should be to get to full employment and I think it’s going to take a little bit longer that we’d expect,” Markowski said. “Especially when some of these governors and mayors out there that are making it a little more difficult.”

Markowski also discussed the economic impact of re-opening schools, thoughts on the 2020 election and more.

WATCH:

