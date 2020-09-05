Florida State Bans Tailgating For The 1st Game Of The Season Against Georgia Tech

Florida State has reversed course, and won’t allow tailgating to open the college football season.

The Seminoles had been planning to allow tailgating before the September 12 game against Georgia Tech, but it's not going to happen anymore during the coronavirus pandemic.

The program announced Friday that tailgating has been banned against Georgia Tech. FSU did leave the door open to changing the policy down the road, but there won’t be any drinking beer with the boys to get things started September 12.

These tailgating bans are so moronic that it’s hard for me to believe they’re real. I deal with stupid stuff on a regular basis, and tailgating bans are right at the top of the list.

How the hell is it safe for a person to attend an FSU football game, but it’s not safe enough to have a few beers in the parking lot?

Can a single person explain that to me? Will anyone even try to explain how that makes sense or are we supposed to just shut up and listen?

If we can have fans in the stands, then we can be drinking beer before the games. It’s that simple, and any argument against that stance isn’t grounded in logic or facts.

Let the young men play and let us drink some beer! This is America, and we tailgate before we play football.