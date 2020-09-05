MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Says ‘There Is An Open Question’ Whether Trump Was Russian Agent

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace stated Friday that it remains an “open question” about “whether or not [President Donald Trump] was a Russian agent.”

She made the statement during a panel discussion over an article in The Atlantic by the magazine’s editor-in-chief that that cites anonymous sources who say Trump made disparaging remarks about dead American veterans.

“The acting director of the FBI thought there was probable cause to look at whether or not [Trump] was a Russian agent and days after he opened that investigation … [former acting Attorney General] Rod Rosenstein killed it,” Wallace said.

“There is an open question … opened by career law enforcement officials of the FBI who thought there was probable to investigate whether or not he was a Russian agent,” she continued. (RELATED: MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Says It’s ‘More Difficult’ To Hope Rand Paul Recovers From Coronavirus)

Jonathan Lemire responded, “We have never been here before, Nicole. That is clear. These aren’t smears by the unfriendly press … These were seasoned career pros who thought there was reason to look into this and wonder if the president did have some sort of ties, some sort of links to Moscow.”

“The way he has conducted foreign policy since has not silenced those questions,” Lemire said without specifying what those questions are. “He likes to talk about the military a lot. He boasts about the support he has received from the armed forces and the things he has done for them.” (MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: Trump Is ‘The Enemy’)

“His team is striking a more optimistic note … But he can’t afford to lose any sort of support particularly among the military,” Lemire said in regard to The Atlantic story, noting that the the alleged comments “will be very damaging” and are arousing criticism from both Republicans and Democrats.

Peter Strzok, the fired FBI agent known for exchanging anti-Trump text messages with his lover, has written a book to be released this month that alleges Trump was compromised by his Russian associations.

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez suggested Trump was “an agent of the Russian Federation” because the president has not released his tax returns.