REPORT: University Of Michigan President Mark Schlissel Doesn’t Want The Big 10 To Play Football, Might Keep The Wolverines Sidelined If Games Start

University of Michigan president Mark Schlissel reportedly doesn’t want the Big 10 to play football.

According to Steve Deace, Schlissel doesn’t support the Big 10 playing football during the coronavirus pandemic, and “is one of the biggest remaining obstacles” to the season happening ASAP. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Furthermore, the UM president is reportedly ready to keep the Wolverines on the bench if the rest of the B1G decides to play in the fall.

If this report is true, then Mark Schlissel needs to be fired immediately. He needs to be marched off of campus immediately.

There’s no middle ground when it comes to playing football. You’re either with us, or you’re against us. It’s time to pick a side.

It sounds like Schlissel is against us if he doesn’t want the college football season to happen. So be it. He chose his side.

Now, the question is what will the UM power brokers do about it. They should fire him immediately, and throw him out of his position of power before noon.

Get rid of him, replace him with a man who supports football and let’s get a vote on games getting underway.

The time for talk ended a long time ago. Now, it’s time to figure out what we need to do to make sure games happen. Michigan, take care of business so that the Big 10 can fix this circus.