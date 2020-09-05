It’s Saturday In America, And There’s College Football On TV

It’s Saturday in America, and college football is being played today.

After months and months of chaos and carnage in the sport because of coronavirus, opening weekend has finally arrived in the world of college football.

Yes, it’s going to be a very different season, but I’m not sweating it. Football is here, and that’s a reason to crack a beer and celebrate.

So many people tried to make sure the season didn’t happen, and Cowardly Kevin and the Big 10 shut the whole thing down in early August.

Despite the best efforts from the clowns in the media trying to ruin the greatest sport in America, it’s Saturday and games are happening.

Imagine how pissed all those losers must be right now? They spent months trying to get football canceled, and they didn’t get the job done.

You hate to see elitist losers on Twitter fail so spectacularly! Hate to see it!

This is America. In this country, we win world wars, go to the moon and we play college football. That’s the way it works in the USA.

Now, grab a beer, fire up the TV and enjoy a beautiful Saturday in America!