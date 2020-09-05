Politics

Trump Boat Parade Ends With Multiple Distress Calls, Sunken Vessels

Screenshot/Twitter/@DrBuckinghamTX

Twitter/@DrBuckinghamTX

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Font Size:

A Labor Day weekend boat parade in support of President Donald Trump ended in disaster Saturday as multiple vessels reportedly sent out distress calls and sank.

The ill-fated boat parade took place at Lake Travis, a reservoir on the Colorado River near Austin, Texas — and was just one of many such parades that were planned for Saturday. (RELATED:  Here’s Why Trump May Sail Back Into Office On Boat Parades)

But just 45 minutes after the scheduled start time of 11:30 a.m., the first distress calls went out.

The Lake Travis Sheriff’s office told Fox News, “It’s something that happened throughout the parade. We responded to multiple calls for boats in distress and a few of them did sink.”

Critics were quick to poke fun at the situation, saying that it was a metaphor for the Trump presidency.

Despite the chaos, no injuries or deaths were reported — and similar parades in other locations went off without a hitch.