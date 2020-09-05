Trump Boat Parade Ends With Multiple Distress Calls, Sunken Vessels

A Labor Day weekend boat parade in support of President Donald Trump ended in disaster Saturday as multiple vessels reportedly sent out distress calls and sank.

The ill-fated boat parade took place at Lake Travis, a reservoir on the Colorado River near Austin, Texas — and was just one of many such parades that were planned for Saturday. (RELATED: Here’s Why Trump May Sail Back Into Office On Boat Parades)

Everything really is bigger in Texas! Take a look at the hundreds of boats gathered on Lake Travis right now for a boat parade honoring President @realDonaldTrump! Senate District 24 supports our President! #TrumpBoatParade #txlege pic.twitter.com/zvZHT8EjtO — Dawn Buckingham (@DrBuckinghamTX) September 5, 2020

But just 45 minutes after the scheduled start time of 11:30 a.m., the first distress calls went out.

The Lake Travis Sheriff’s office told Fox News, “It’s something that happened throughout the parade. We responded to multiple calls for boats in distress and a few of them did sink.”

TCSO responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during the Trump parade on Lake Travis. Several boats did sink. — Travis County SO (@TravisCoSheriff) September 5, 2020

Critics were quick to poke fun at the situation, saying that it was a metaphor for the Trump presidency.

Apparently while the boats were sinking they were told they were not sinking. https://t.co/lSQd3pvp2y — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) September 5, 2020

Okay, who gave Antifa the nuclear submarines? Fess up https://t.co/LJkhQM0n0v — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) September 5, 2020

This looks like the scene from Jaws when the town idiots go fishing for the shark. https://t.co/cTY4WdXJVq — JohnAloysiusFarrell (@jaloysius) September 5, 2020

A big blue wave ???? literally just sunk multiple Trump supporters’ boats here in Texas. Could it be a sign?#TexasIsASwingState https://t.co/jXCJZ8s2JH — Dr. John Biggan (@Biggan4Congress) September 5, 2020

The irony of this photo … this must be what America looks like to God right now https://t.co/DIzSCXaVoJ — Yamaneika Saunders (@yamaneika) September 5, 2020

Don’t forget to rearrange the deck chairs, fuckheads https://t.co/YrUTxNOzPY — Drew Magary (@drewmagary) September 5, 2020

Capsizing to own the libs https://t.co/wsVY5Tw4Rj — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) September 5, 2020

“Trump Supporters Forced To Abandon Sinking Ships” is just about the most apt headline imaginable. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 5, 2020

Despite the chaos, no injuries or deaths were reported — and similar parades in other locations went off without a hitch.

The size of the #TrumpBoatParade in a blue state like NJ is absolutely INSANE! ????????⛵️ The Silent Majority! pic.twitter.com/vIRoCCIiOY — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 5, 2020

#TrumpBoatParade Remind us again where the organic displays of support for Joe Biden are? https://t.co/htedT9MWM9 — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) September 5, 2020

Wow! Trump supporters in Minnesota are lined up on the old Stillwater Lift Bridge above the St. Croix River watching the Trump boat parade go by ???????????? pic.twitter.com/8F4OzvsEUf — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) September 5, 2020