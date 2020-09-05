Judge Orders DHS To Stop Housing Migrant Children In Hotels

A federal judge on Friday blocked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from continuing to house migrant children in hotel rooms, saying the coronavirus pandemic does not justify the practice.

Judge Dolly Gee ruled that President Donald Trump's administration must relocate the children to licensed facilities by September 15, according to CNN. The ruling does allow hotel housing while DHS is transporting children to its various facilities, however.