Virginia Cavaliers Have No New Coronavirus Cases After The Latest Round Of Testing

The Virginia Cavaliers are doing a great job dealing with coronavirus.

According to Brett McMurphy, the football program had no new cases of coronavirus after the latest round of testing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Since July 5, the Cavaliers have only had three total cases.

Virginia reported no new positive COVID tests for the football program, which has tested 117 players since July 24. The football program has had 3 positive tests since players reported back for summer conditioning on July 5 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 4, 2020

This is music to my ears! This is exactly what we need to hear right now. We need as many teams as possible testing clean.

Only three total cases since early July and no new cases is the definition of a win in the war against coronavirus.

If we can keep teams healthy and safe, then we’re 100% going to have games happen without any issues.

It sounds like Virginia is doing a great job of making sure everything that needs to happen to ensure games take place is happening.

Props to UVA for taking care of business. Let’s hope they keep it up.