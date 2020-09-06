Celebrate Labor Day By Treating Yourself To Some New Workout Gear!

Believe it or not, Labor Day’s just around the corner, and that “quarantine 15” is still going strong. But getting back in shape can be fun when you have awesome at-home gear to work out on. And we’ve found some of the best deals on the net, just for you.

PRO 6 Arcadia Air Runner Non-Motorized Treadmill – $4395

Get the benefit of road running without braving the elements! Inspired by high-intensity interval training, you can burn up to 30% more calories on this treadmill versus more traditional models.

HYFIT Smart Portable Training System – $212

Thanks to this resistance training system’s built-in sensor technology, you can get real-time stats, data, progress reports, and more, right on your phone with the accompanying app. You’ll also have access to over 80 workouts with professional coaches.

Get it for just $212 bucks when you use the coupon code GOFORIT15 at check-out.

Portable Sit Up Assistant Device – $18.66

Work on your core from just about anywhere thanks to this game-changing floor-mount. Simply stick your feet into the comfortable foam straps and get to work!

Snag it for under $20 bucks when you enter the coupon code GOFORIT15 at check-out.

CorePump® Home Gym & Trainer (Tuxedo Black) – $935

One of the most effective multi-functional workout tools on the market today, this thing boasts 66 different handle positions, giving you endless exercise options! And since it requires no setup, electricity, or weights, you can use this thing literally anywhere.

Use the discount code GOFORIT15 at check-out and get it for just $935!

Viking 2 Plus AR Water Sel Rower – $1189.15

This water-based fluid resistance machine will give you those arms and shoulders you’ve always wanted. And thanks to its multi-functional performance monitor, you can keep track of your strokes and calories burned, keeping you more motivated than ever.

Get it for just $1189.15 down from $1600 bucks when you use the coupon code GOFORIT15 at check-out.

GearPride Resistance Bands: Workout from Home Kit – $33.99

When it comes to toning your arms, back, glutes, legs, and more, resistance bands are the best way to go. And with an advanced, natural latex set like these, you can make the most of any workout space, no matter how small.

Score these bands for just $34 bucks when you use the discount code GOFORIT15 at check-out.

NOSSK TWIN PRO Suspension Fitness Strap Trainer – $33.99

With just two straps, this suspension trainer can give you the most versatile workout ever outside of a gym. Featuring military-grade webbing and professional-level components, you can tone and strengthen your muscles wherever you have a door, gym bar, or even a tree!

Save an extra 15% and get it for $34 bucks when you use the coupon code GOFORIT15 at check-out!

EDGE Suspension Trainer – $45.89

Capable of supporting up to 1,300 pounds, this suspension resistance trainer helps you target muscles to strengthen and tone like never before. And thanks to its simple door anchor, you can use this thing at home, at the office, and more.

It’s just $45.89 when you use the coupon code GOFORIT15 at check-out.

SmartRope PURE – $51.00

Watch the calories melt off when you use this smart jump rope that effortlessly pairs with your phone! Far more accurate than your typical wrist tracker, the rope’s accompanying app helps you keep track of your progress and provides you with additional workout support.

Snag it for just over $50 bucks when you enter the code GOFORIT15 at check-out.

META 360 Legacy Pack Core-Based Trainer – $67.99

This core-based trainer engages your entire body for effective, quality workouts. Completely customizable based on your comfort level, these portable, lightweight tools help tone your upper and lower body, not to mention your entire core. It even comes with exercise suggestions and knee pads!

Get the gear here for an extra 15% off with the code GOFORIT15, making it just $68 bucks.

Nicole Miller Resistance Bands: 3-Piece Set – $14.44

Get that poppin’ booty you’ve always wanted with the help of these dynamic resistance bands! Designed to improve balance, strength, and flexibility, these bands of varying resistance levels give your legs an incredible workout from literally anywhere.

Get them here for just $15 bucks with you use the coupon code GOFORIT15 at check-out!

MoonRun: Portable Cardio Trainer with Virtual Running Apps – $211.65

Designed by a physical therapist, this portable, aerobic resistance trainer gives you an incredibly immersive workout without ever having to leave home. Whether you’re working with a coach or exercising with a group through its accompanying app, this advanced exercise tool changes the at-home workout game.

Get an extra 15% off when you use the coupon code GOFORIT15, making it just $211.65.

Jawzrsize® Facial Fitness: Total Transformation Kit – $55.24

Activate over 57 muscles in your face with Jawzrsize and watch your jawline, cheeks, and neck transform. The kit includes three different intensity levels and can also promote better digestion and increase your metabolism over time.

Get the entire kit for just $55.24 when you use the coupon code GOFORIT15 at check-out.

Fitbit Charge 2 Fitness Superwatch (Renewed) – $67.99

Better than an on-call physical trainer, this little guy can automatically track your heart rate to keep tabs on the number of calories you burn over the course of a day. It also tracks your exercise with real-time stats and even has guided breathing sessions when it’s time for you to shut off and take a break.

It’s under $70 bucks when you use the coupon code GOFORIT15 at check-out.

ABXCORE: Ab Machine with Virtual Trainer – $116.44

Getting washboard abs is easier than you think when you have an ab machine like this one. Helping you to strengthen all the abdominal groups, this personal ab trainer syncs to your phone so you can monitor your progress, access workout programs, and more.

Get it for just $116.44 after you use the coupon code GOFORIT15 at check-out.

Nicole Miller Adjustable Slimmer Belt – $15.2

Trim your waist and correct your posture with this comfortable slimmer belt! Whether you’re doing yoga or going for a jog, this band actually increases sweat and water weight loss, helping you to slim down, fast.

Enter the coupon code GOFORIT15 at check-out to get it for just under $16 bucks.

Core46 Total Smart Gym – $93.50

With this advanced at-home tool, you can activate up to 46 core muscles, strengthening them in just four minutes! Thanks to its resistance of up to 75 pounds, you can target muscles deep in your core, strengthening your back, improving your flexibility, and burning fat. It even has a free accompanying app full of effective workout suggestions.

Get it here for just $93.50 when you use the coupon code GOFORIT15 for an additional 15% off.

Newport Plus AR Adjustable Water Resistance Rower – $934.15

Using fluid resistance technology, this superior rowing machine gives your upper body a stellar workout without straining your arms, wrists, or hands. And with its comfortable seat and smooth movements, you’ll never want to get out of this thing.

Get it here for 15% off using the coupon code GOFORIT15 at check-out, making it just $934.15.

Power Plate® MOVE: Whole Body Vibration Trainer – $2,545.75

Activate your muscles and improve your balance with vibrating PrecisionWave™ Technology! In just 15 minutes, this medical-grade platform can give you a full-body workout, increasing your metabolism and shedding pounds along the way.

Snag it for 15% off using the coupon code GOFORIT15 at check-out, making it $2,545.75.

ALLN-1 PlyoBelt™ Portable Fitness Trainer – $149.60

Consisting of resistance bands, carabiners, and straps to maximize the efficiency of the PlyoBelt PRO, you’ll get a full-body workout without ever stepping foot in a gym. Get your blood moving with some cardio while training your biceps, triceps, chest, shoulders, back, core, glutes, and more with the training program’s weekly fitness routines.

Get the trainer here for just $149.60 when you use the coupon code GOFORIT15 at check-out.

Maji Sports™ Home Fitness Bundle – $55.24

A one-stop-shop for all your total body workout needs, this kit includes resistance and stretch bands, a tube, and discs to strengthen and target all the different muscle groups. Whether you’re at home, at the office, or in a public park, these little gadgets can give your body the effective workout you crave.

The entire bundle’s just $55.24 when you use the coupon code GOFORIT15 at check-out.

Activbody Activ5 Fitness Device – $84.15

Build lean muscle without ever stepping foot in the gym! This handheld fitness tool uses your body’s natural resistance to strengthen and tone muscles through isometric exercise. And with an impressive 4.3/5 stars on Amazon, this little guy is a workout must-have!

Get it for the discounted price of $84.15 after using the coupon code GOFORIT15 at check-out.

PRO 6 Aspen Stairmill Stair Climber – $2,999.00

Experience a lifted butt and toned legs with this high-end stair climber. A great option for low-impact cardio training, this stair climber tracks your time, distance in floors, and speed as you build stamina, increase oxygen intake, and strengthen those muscles.

Use coupon code STAIRMILL496 at checkout to get this product for $496 off.

THE CHOPPER: Full-Body Workout – $109.99

This unique workout tool is designed to give you full-body workouts and strength-training in the most portable form possible. Shaped like an axe, you’ll perform “chopping” movements that mimic different weight loads without you lifting a single dumbbell. It even features interactive workouts and a real-time dashboard that displays your progress.

Get it here for an additional 15% off with the coupon code GOFORIT15, making it just $109.99.

Vortex VX3 Fluid Assist® AR Water Rower – $2,715.75

This state-of-the-art rowing machine boasts wireless controls built right into the handle, letting you tailor your workout with incredible ease. Experience what it’s like to really row on water, strengthening your muscles and burning calories as you go.

Use coupon code VORTEX18 at checkout to get this product for $1095 off.

Prices subject to change.

