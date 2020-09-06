Donald Trump Tweets That ‘Big Ten Football Is Looking Really Good’

President Donald Trump sounds confident that the Big 10 will play football in 2020.

Trump tweeted Sunday that “Big Ten Football is looking really good,” but Michigan, Illinois and Maryland might not agree to play “because of those Governors’ ridiculous lack of interest or political support.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Big Ten Football is looking really good, but may lose Michigan, Illinois, and Maryland because of those Governors’ ridiculous lack of interest or political support. They will play without them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2020

Say whatever you want about Donald Trump, but this country needs the Big 10 to play football. That’s just the way it is.

As the leader of America, he as a responsibility to help lead the fight to save football, and I’d say that no matter who the president is.

Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football. Would be good (great!) for everyone – Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

Disgraceful that Big Ten is not playing football. Let them PLAY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2020

No, I want Big Ten, and all other football, back – NOW. The Dems don’t want football back, for political reasons, but are trying to blame me and the Republicans. Another LIE, but this is what we are up against! They should also open up all of their Shutdown States. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2020

It’s time for the Big 10 to admit the conference royally screwed up by canceling the season during the coronavirus pandemic.

It was a horrific decision made way too early, and the conference might never recover if we don’t reverse course.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 12, 2020 at 2:52pm PDT

Let the schools that want to play get on the field and compete. At this point, it’s time to focus on those of us who have the stomach to push for the season to happen.

Forget everyone else. We don’t need them and they can watch from their couches!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Sep 4, 2020 at 7:04am PDT

Let’s gear up to play some Big 10 football!