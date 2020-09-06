Editorial

Donald Trump Tweets That ‘Big Ten Football Is Looking Really Good’

US President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the James S. Brady Briefing Room of the White House on August 31, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump sounds confident that the Big 10 will play football in 2020.

Trump tweeted Sunday that “Big Ten Football is looking really good,” but Michigan, Illinois and Maryland might not agree to play “because of those Governors’ ridiculous lack of interest or political support.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Say whatever you want about Donald Trump, but this country needs the Big 10 to play football. That’s just the way it is.

As the leader of America, he as a responsibility to help lead the fight to save football, and I’d say that no matter who the president is.

It’s time for the Big 10 to admit the conference royally screwed up by canceling the season during the coronavirus pandemic.

It was a horrific decision made way too early, and the conference might never recover if we don’t reverse course.

 

Let the schools that want to play get on the field and compete. At this point, it’s time to focus on those of us who have the stomach to push for the season to happen.

Forget everyone else. We don’t need them and they can watch from their couches!

 

Let’s gear up to play some Big 10 football!