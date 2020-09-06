‘The Gov Killed Nana’: Aerial Banner Slamming Andrew Cuomo Flies Over New York Beaches

An aerial banner attacking Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo flew over several of the state’s most popular beaches Labor Day weekend.

The banner, towed behind a small plane like a typical shoreline advertisement, read “THE GOV KILLED NANA.” (RELATED: ‘He Better Have An Army’: Andrew Cuomo Says Donald Trump Is Not Welcome In New York)

Omg this plane just flew over Long Island beaches. pic.twitter.com/GHBLdtZyvY — Karol Markowicz (@karol) September 4, 2020

The banner was spotted over several local hotspots Saturday and appeared to be a reference to Cuomo’s March order forcing nursing homes to accept COVID-positive or suspected patients — an order that many believe was at least partially responsible for the high number of coronavirus-related deaths in New York nursing homes. (RELATED: Andrew Cuomo Blows Off Nursing Home COVID Crisis As A ‘Shiny Object’ For Political Opponents)

‘The gov killed Nana’ banner flies over NYC, LI beaches to troll Gov. Andrew Cuomo https://t.co/cTQ90kHPuk pic.twitter.com/Cfk5S6RVLu — New York Post (@nypost) September 6, 2020

One person who was at Rockaway Beach when the plane passed overhead reportedly told the New York Post that beachgoers had applauded the sign, adding, “The people were going crazy. [Cuomo] is nothing but a liar, condescending and miserable person. His carelessness caused the death of a lot of people unnecessarily.”

Cuomo’s spokesman Rich Azzopardi released a statement in response to the sign, attributing it to “conspiracy nuts.”

“Everyone knows this governor has worked day in and day out to protect all New Yorkers and that’s why these sad politically motivated lies always land with a thud and I have no comment on how conspiracy nuts want to waste their money,” he said.