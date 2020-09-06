US

Hundreds Airlifted To Safety After California Wildfire Cuts Off Escape Route

National Guard airlifts people out of California's Creek Fire
Patricia Patnode Contributor
Over 200 people were airlifted from the Mammoth Pool Reservoir in California on Sunday after wildfires blocked exit roads.

The rapid moving wildfire, nicknamed #CreekFire on social media, tore through the public recreation area and blocked the only park access road. Rescue crews had to make several trips to relocate those trapped.

Only about 20 people were rushed to the hospital out of the hundreds rescued, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s tweet.

Flames have engulfed Sierra National Forest with the burn region spanning over 45,000 acres. The cause of the fire is still unknown. (RELATED: California Wildfire Explodes To More Than 20,000 Acres In 3 Days, Forcing Thousands To Evacuate)