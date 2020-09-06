Hundreds Airlifted To Safety After California Wildfire Cuts Off Escape Route

Over 200 people were airlifted from the Mammoth Pool Reservoir in California on Sunday after wildfires blocked exit roads.
The rapid moving wildfire, nicknamed #CreekFire on social media, tore through the public recreation area and blocked the only park access road. Rescue crews had to make several trips to relocate those trapped.
Only about 20 people were rushed to the hospital out of the hundreds rescued, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s tweet.
#mammothpool rescue is complete. Over 200 evacuated, 20 of those to area hospitals. Two stayed behind after refusing evacuation. #THANKYOU to our partners @Cal_OES @CalGuard @CAL_FIRE @ChpOakhurst @FresnoSheriff
— Madera Co. Sheriff (@MaderaSheriff) September 6, 2020
Flames have engulfed Sierra National Forest with the burn region spanning over 45,000 acres. The cause of the fire is still unknown. (RELATED: California Wildfire Explodes To More Than 20,000 Acres In 3 Days, Forcing Thousands To Evacuate)
A backpacking trip cut short by unforeseen thunder, ash rain, and having to drive through literal fire to evacuate #SierraNationalForest in time. Grateful to the SNF ranger who led us down… wish we we got her name. #CreekFire @mercnews @sfchronicle @ABC7 @KTVU pic.twitter.com/37Ys7XGJ2a
— Jules (@julipdoe) September 6, 2020