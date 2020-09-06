Editorial

Jadeveon Clowney Signs 1-Year Deal With The Tennessee Titans Worth Up To $15 Million

David Hookstead
Jadeveon Clowney has landed with the Tennessee Titans.

According to Ian Rapoport, Clowney signed a one-year deal with a max value of $15 million. It’s not entirely clear how much of it is guaranteed, but it sounds like that number is somewhere in the ballpark of $12 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, after a lot of speculation and a lot of waiting, Clowney has found a new home, and he’s making a solid amount of money.

The Titans had an outstanding 2019 campaign, and were one game away from playing in the Super Bowl.

 

Now, they just added one of the best defensive players in the entire league. If you’re a fan of Tennessee, you have to be very happy right now.

Whenever you can add a terrifying edge rusher to a team that is already pretty loaded, you know you have to do it.

 

We’ll see how the Titans and Clowney do in 2020, but I’d say things are certainly looking good.