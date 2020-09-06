Editorial

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign Quarterback Josh Rosen To The Practice Squad

(Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters)

Josh Rosen has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, the former Cardinals first round pick has signed to the team’s practice squad. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, Rosen will get to learn from Tom Brady after two disastrous seasons to start his NFL career.

This is the best fit possible for Rosen. As I said when the Dolphins cut him, he needed to land on a team that would allow him to learn with no pressure.

Well, I’d say landing on the Bucs and learning from Tom Brady is the best possible situation for the former UCLA star.

 

Plus, Rosen already has all his first round money guaranteed, so he doesn’t need a bunch of money right now.

He can sit back, ride it out, wait to see what happens and learn for a year or two behind Tom Brady instead of being thrown to the wolves.

 

It’s hard to imagine how this could have worked out better for Rosen. Now, we’ll see what he can do learning from the six-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots.