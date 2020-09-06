Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign Quarterback Josh Rosen To The Practice Squad

Josh Rosen has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, the former Cardinals first round pick has signed to the team's practice squad.

Now, Rosen will get to learn from Tom Brady after two disastrous seasons to start his NFL career.

The #Buccaneers are signing QB Josh Rosen to their practice squad, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Rosen talked to teams that had openings on their active roster but with guaranteed $$ in his pocket already, went with the best fit in Tampa. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 6, 2020

This was all about fit for Josh Rosen, who now gets to learn behind the GOAT with an offensive-minded head coach and an offensive coordinator who believed in him coming out of college. https://t.co/xq8wiqoxN5 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 6, 2020

This is the best fit possible for Rosen. As I said when the Dolphins cut him, he needed to land on a team that would allow him to learn with no pressure.

Well, I’d say landing on the Bucs and learning from Tom Brady is the best possible situation for the former UCLA star.

Plus, Rosen already has all his first round money guaranteed, so he doesn’t need a bunch of money right now.

He can sit back, ride it out, wait to see what happens and learn for a year or two behind Tom Brady instead of being thrown to the wolves.

It’s hard to imagine how this could have worked out better for Rosen. Now, we’ll see what he can do learning from the six-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots.