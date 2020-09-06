Tennessee Volunteers Cancel Football Scrimmage Because Of Coronavirus

The Tennessee Volunteers had to cancel a Saturday football scrimmage because of coronavirus.

According to ESPN, head coach Jeremy Pruitt revealed that 44 players had to be held out, and the majority of them were because of coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Of the 44 players held out, 31 of them were offensive players.

This is the nightmare scenario everyone is worried about in the world of college football. What will happen if an entire team gets decimated?

Well, that’s more or less the situation Tennessee is in right now. Losing more than three dozen players because of positive tests and contact tracing is about as bad as it gets.

Luckily, the SEC doesn’t open up the season until September 26. That gives Tennessee plenty of time to get the players healthy.

However, if this happens in a few weeks, then the SEC and Tennessee are going to have some major problems to deal with. Will games be canceled? Will teams have to forfeit? These are the unknowns that fans are hoping we never have to find answers to.

Let’s all hope Tennessee gets healthy and is back sooner than later.