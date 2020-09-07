Army Football Coach Jeff Monken Says Games Being Played Should Be A ‘Message Of Optimism’

Army football coach Jeff Monken wants people to be optimistic about games being played.

The Black Knights opened the season with a 42-0 win over Middle Tennessee this past Saturday, and Monken thinks America can look at games being played during the coronavirus pandemic as something that can provide hope. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Monken said the following after the game, according to Yahoo Sports:

Today should send a message of optimism. Every game that’s played should give everyone more confidence that we can do things that we want to do. … And really, it comes down to each individual person. They have to wash their hands and wear a mask and be physically distant from people. And it can be done. I hope in general we don’t become complacent because we see this is working and we let our guard down.

I couldn’t agree more with Monken if I tried. He’s 100% correct. We had an entire Saturday slate of games, and everything went just fine.

After months and months of being told that football wasn’t possible during the coronavirus pandemic, the critics and haters turned out to be wrong.

Army and several other teams took the field this past weekend and balled out. I loved watching it unfold, and it was a sign that the season can happen during the pandemic.

At this point, you’d have to be willingly ignoring the facts in order to be cheering against football.

We need Monken and every other possible coach in America speaking out in favor of football happening. We need the games to happen, and they 100% can happen. It’s that simple.

Props to the Army Black Knights for opening the season with a monster win. We love to see!