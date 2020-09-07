Daily Caller’s senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc sat down with Joseph LaVorgna, the chief economist at President Donald Trump’s National Economic Council, for a wide-ranging, exclusive interview at the White House.
LaVorgna opened by touching on the numbers in the August 2020 jobs report, and Datoc pressed him on why the administration, specifically Trump and NEC Director Larry Kudlow, have deemed the coronavirus pandemic rebound a “v-shaped recovery” while millions of Americans remain out of work. (RELATED: Trump Is Gambling On His Gut Over His Own Internal Polling — Will It Pay Off Come November?)
The conversation also touched on how to incentivize people receiving expanded state and federal unemployment insurance to reenter the work force, what pieces of legislation Trump and the administration could support in lieu of another full stimulus package, and where exactly the unemployment rate will sit heading into the 2020 election.
WATCH:
Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out on any future interviews and shows.
NOW CHECK OUT some more of The Daily Caller’s most recent videos:
EXCLUSIVE: Kevin McCarthy Gives Sneak Peak Of His AndTrump’s RNC Speeches — Makes Prediction For Next Coronavirus Stimulus
EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Jr. Unfiltered — Reactions To Kimberly Guilfoyle’s RNC Speech, Alaska’s Pebble Mine, Hunter Biden And More
EXCLUSIVE: Ben Carson Previews His 2020 RNC Speech — Reacts To Claims That Trump’s ‘Suburbs’ Comments Are ‘Racist’
The Boy Who Cried ‘Postal Service’ | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 20
EXCLUSIVE: California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna Spells Out What Biden Must Do To Beat Trump In November
Biden Is Going Back To The Future | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 19
Election Dissection: Biden And Harris Are Miles Apart On Health Care — Which Way Will Their Plan Lean?
EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Pierson’s Unfiltered Reaction To Biden’s Latest ‘African American’ Comments
What’s More Embarrassing: Fauci’s First Pitch Or GOP Coronavirus Stimulus? | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 16
STIMULUS WAR: How The New Working Class Can Save Trump From COVID | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 15
Can Banning Tik Tok Help Save Trump In November? | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 14
Tucker 2024? COVID Pandemic Burns Down Both Parties | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 13