Daily Caller’s senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc sat down with Joseph LaVorgna, the chief economist at President Donald Trump’s National Economic Council, for a wide-ranging, exclusive interview at the White House.

LaVorgna opened by touching on the numbers in the August 2020 jobs report, and Datoc pressed him on why the administration, specifically Trump and NEC Director Larry Kudlow, have deemed the coronavirus pandemic rebound a “v-shaped recovery” while millions of Americans remain out of work. (RELATED: Trump Is Gambling On His Gut Over His Own Internal Polling — Will It Pay Off Come November?)

The conversation also touched on how to incentivize people receiving expanded state and federal unemployment insurance to reenter the work force, what pieces of legislation Trump and the administration could support in lieu of another full stimulus package, and where exactly the unemployment rate will sit heading into the 2020 election.

WATCH: