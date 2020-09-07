NYU Suspends Over 20 Students For Defying COVID-19 Policies

New York University said Saturday in a Tweet that it suspended over 20 students for breaking the school’s COVID-19 rules.

The university’s announcement came less than a week after students began in-person instruction, but the school offered no further details about its decision, according to NBC News.

Students were required to be tested for COVID-19 and quarantine for two weeks in their dorms before beginning classes, the report added. (Related:As COVID-19 Cases Surge On Campus, University Of Illinois Blames Students)

More than 20 NYU students have been suspended so far. Please don’t be the next. Avoid parties and bars. Wear a mask. Keep your distance. https://t.co/UpeJRIQDk6 pic.twitter.com/mG5h5DMxev — New York University (@nyuniversity) September 5, 2020

NYU’s tweet came on the heels of a similar decision at Northeastern University, which dismissed 11 students for partying at a Westin Hotel. The private Boston school will not be refunding the $36,500 tuition payments. However, the students can appeal and will be allowed to return for the Spring semester.

Campus leaders across the country are adapting to the realities of outbreaks at their schools, but risk spreading the virus by sending students home.

“When you send them home, particularly when you’re dealing with a university where people come from multiple different locations, you could be seeding the different places with infection, Dr. Anthony Fauci told NBC’s Today show in an interview last week.

There have been 6,226,879 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 188,051 deaths, as of Sept. 6.