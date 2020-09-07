Ryan Fitzpatrick Named The Starting Quarterback For The Miami Dolphins

Ryan Fitzpatrick will open the season as the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins.

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins made the decision to ride with the veteran journeyman quarterback over fifth overall pick Tua Tagovailoa. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fitzpatrick was viewed as the likely starter, and now it’s official.

Ryan Fitzpatrick officially named the Dolphins’ Week 1 starting QB at New England. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2020

Now, I understand some fans won’t like this move at all. Everyone in Miami wants to see Tua, but rolling with Fitzpatrick to start the year is the right call.

The Dolphins aren’t competing for a Super Bowl right now. That’s just not going to happen, and there’s no point in pretending like it will anytime soon.

Tua needs to sit on the bench and develop at the best pace possible for him. If that means sitting his entire rookie season, then that’s what should happen.

The last thing the Dolphins need to do is rush Tua and play him before he’s ready. That’s how you destroy a QB’s confidence.

When Tua is ready, then he’ll play. Until then, it’s the Fitzpatrick show.