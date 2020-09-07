You Betcha Releases Video On The ‘5 Stages Of H.O.R.S.E.’

You Betcha recently released a hilarious video about playing H.O.R.S.E.

In the video from the popular entertainment company, the five different stages of the game are broken down. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Naturally, we all start with something simple and then things quickly escalate. Watch the hilarious video below.

I know I’ve said it many times before, but I’ll say it again for everyone. I simply can’t get enough of these You Betcha videos.

They’re all, this one included, scary accurate to living life in the Midwest. That video above more or less represents every H.O.R.S.E. game I ever played.

Every H.O.R.S.E. game eventually descends into absolute chaos as people try to get trickier and trickier. That’s just a fact.

You know how you win a game of H.O.R.S.E. against your buddy? You keep things incredibly simple. It’s not sexy, but it works.

People aren’t used to hitting 15 foot shots with regularity. Most people don’t sit around and practice that. Keep it simple, and it’s hard to lose.

Of course, that’s not very fun, but we’re not here to have fun. We’re here to win. If you want to win, then that’s what you do.

No matter what, You Betcha killed it again with its new video. I can’t wait to see what we get next. I have no doubt it’ll be hilarious.