Alabama Is Ahead Of Clemson In ESPN’s College Football Power Rankings

Alabama is the top team in ESPN’s college football power rankings.

In the rankings from the sports network, the Crimson Tide came in at the top and Clemson followed at number two.

Georgia, Florida and Notre Dame rounded out the top five.

Let me be crystal clear here for everyone. I respect Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. I don’t like them, but I respect them.

After everything Saban has done with the Crimson Tide, you’d have to be a moron to not respect what’s going on in Tuscaloosa.

Having said that, there’s no reason at all to have any team other than Clemson at the top of any rankings entering the 2020 football season.

Do I think Alabama will make the playoff? Probably, but Clemson is the favorite to win the whole thing for a reason.

Trevor Lawrence is the best quarterback in America, Dabo Swinney is an incredible coach and the team is loaded with NFL talent.

Alabama might turn out to be just as good, but it’d be foolish to assume anything until we see it.

As long as Trevor Lawrence is on the field, I’m not taking anyone over Clemson in 2020. I could turn out to be entirely wrong, but to enter the season, that’s where I’m at.