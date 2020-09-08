Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby Says Coronavirus Might Impact Multiple College Football Seasons

Coronavirus might impact multiple seasons of college football.

According to Dennis Dodd, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby was discussing the pandemic’s absurd impact on the sport, and said, “the scientists we’ve talked to have told us to expect for this to extend into two years.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In all seriousness, this coronavirus nonsense needs to end much sooner than later. Are you really telling me we might have empty football stadiums in 2021?

Screw that proposal. That sounds absolutely horrific. We’re already doing that this year, and it’s brutal to watch.

Obviously, I’d rather have games without fans than no games at all, but we’ve been told this would all eventually be over.

Now, Bowlsby is saying the 2021 season might not be that much different. If I go two years in a row without seeing the Badgers play in person, then I might lose my damn mind.

Will the Big 10 just not play football for two seasons? Who the hell knows, but this comment from Bowlsby is not very inspiring.

Luckily, teams are playing now anyways and I’d imagine it’ll only get safer as we move forward. No matter what, we have to play football. I don’t care how we get the job done, but we can’t just throw in the towel and quit.