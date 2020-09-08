Report: Bill Clinton Is Starting A Podcast

Former President Bill Clinton is reportedly starting a new podcast in 2021 in partnership with iHeartMedia, Deadline reported.

The Clinton Foundation’s chief communications and marketing officer Craig Minassian told Deadline that “the podcast is inspired by President Clinton’s belief that the purpose of his work in public service is to give people the opportunity to live their best life story.” (RELATED: ‘Would You Mind Taking A Crack At It?’ Photos Show Alleged Epstein Victim Massaging Bill Clinton)

The show will build off of “Why Am I Telling You This?,” the Clinton Foundation‘s original podcast hosted by Chelsea Clinton. The podcast featured guests including Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, famous chef José Andrés, and former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

“The show will be built on his gift for storytelling, his ability to explain complex issues in a relatable way and showcase his wide range of interests and well-known intellectual curiosity through conversations about the ideas and events that continue to shape his work and our world,” Minassian told Deadline.