Bills CB Tre’Davious White Gets Emotional Talking About His Family After Signing $69 Million Extension

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White had a very emotional reaction to signing his monster contract extension.

White recently agreed to a four-year extension with the team worth up to $69 million, and he got $55 million guaranteed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a video tweeted late Monday by the Bills, White fought back his emotions when talking about how his parents can now retire. Watch the emotional video below.

This stuff always gets to me. I don’t know why, but it just does. I love seeing athletes talking about taking care of their families.

You can see that White really means it. The dude just got $55 million guaranteed, and he’s out here fighting back tears talking about how his parents can retire.

If that doesn’t make you smile and warm your heart, then you might want to check to make sure you still have a pulse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tre’Davious D. White (@oneeight__) on Jan 29, 2020 at 5:11pm PST

I rip athletes a lot for buying stupid stuff like jewelry. If I’m going to do that, then I have to give props when somebody does something like this with their family.

Major props to White for looking out for his parents. You’ll never hear me criticize that.