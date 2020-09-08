Colin Kaepernick Will Reportedly Be Included In Madden NFL 21 Video Game

Colin Kaepernick will reportedly be included in Madden NFL 21 after the company who created the video game shared that they and fans “wanted to see him back.”

“Colin Kaepernick is one of the top free agents in football and a starting caliber quarterback,” EA Sports said in a statement, per TMZ in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Our team at EA Sports along with millions of Madden NFL fans wanted to see him back in the game,” the statement added. (RELATED: LeBron James Says He Hopes He Made Colin Kaepernick ‘Proud’ By Kneeling During The National Anthem)

As noted in the piece, the former San Francisco 49ers QB is rated higher than other quarterbacks, like Cam Newton and Baker Mayfield, with an 81.

The company explained that his numbers were for “prior on the field performance, combined with our data-driven EA Sports rating simulations.”

And that rating reportedly takes into account he hasn’t been on the “field since 2016.”

That rating also puts him higher than other quarterbacks, like Derek Carr, Ryan Tannehill and Josh Allen, according to TMZ.

Kaepernick reportedly has a touchdown celebration option a player can access after a score which includes a raised fist. Kaepernick can also be accessed in “Franchise Mode” and fans can play him starting Tuesday.