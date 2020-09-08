DeAndre Hopkins Gets 2-Year Extension With The Arizona Cardinals Worth $54.5 Million

DeAndre Hopkins has agreed to a monster contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals.

According to Ian Rapoport, the two-year extension for the wide receiver is worth up to $54.5 million, and Hopkins gets $42.75 million guaranteed.

It’s the richest deal ever for any player that’s not a quarterback.

Sources: The #AZCardinals are making star WR DeAndre Hopkins the highest paid non-QB ever, giving him a 2-year contract extension worth $54.5M in new money — $27.25M per year. Hopkins, who did the deal himself, gets $42.75M guaranteed at signing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2020

More on DeAndre Hopkins’ agreed upon contract extension with the #AZCardinals: The last year is voidable, which could turn this contract into a 1-year deal worth $39.585M at some point. He got a $27.5M signing bonus, a large sum in a pandemic. https://t.co/kYJZ4qOygt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2020

Below is a live look at Hopkins as soon as the first check clears from his new deal with the Cardinals.

Hopkins is one of the best receivers in the NFL, and now he’s the highest paid non-QB in the history of the league.

You have to love seeing a guy get paid the money he’s owed. The Texans shipped Hopkins out of town, and now he’s paired up with Kyler Murray.

Not only is he paired up with Murray, but Hopkins is straight paid! He now has more money than he knows what to do with it.

You’ll never see me knock a guy for getting his money. That much is for sure.

Props to Hopkins for getting his money. It’s always a great time to get paid!