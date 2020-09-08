Trump Reportedly Prepping His New List Of SCOTUS Nominations. It Could Be Released As Early As Wednesday

President Donald Trump is preparing to release his new list of potential U.S. Supreme Court nominations.

Politico reported Tuesday morning that the list could be published as early as Wednesday, although the White House did not immediately respond to Daily Caller’s inquiries on the timing of the release. (RELATED: ‘The Supreme Court Doesn’t Like Me’ — Supreme Court DACA Decision Reignites Trump’s Call For More Justices)

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at Thursday’s briefing to expect the new list of potential nominees in the coming weeks. (RELATED: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Discharged From Hospital)

“You will see it soon,” McEnany stated when asked about Trump’s prior deadline. “Certainly in the next few weeks, but it will be after the Labor Day weekend.”

Securing the Judiciary Branch for conservatives was a hallmark call of Trump’s 2016 campaign, and he has revamped that rhetoric over the past few months.

Following a summer SCOTUS decision on immigration that saw Chief Justice John Roberts help save the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, Trump vowed to release a new list of potential SCOTUS nominees by September.

“These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives,” he tweeted roughly an hour after the decision went public. “We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!”