Joe Burrow Says He’s Going To Approach Each Day ‘Like It’s The Super Bowl’

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow wants to remain focused at all times on winning football games.

Burrow was taken first overall in the 2020 draft, and immediately became the face of the Bengals. Now, he's been tasked to lead them to glory, and he's aware of the amount of time and effort that will require.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joeyb_9) on Jul 31, 2020 at 8:22am PDT

“If you waste a day, there’s somebody out there who didn’t waste a day and you lost a day. So, I’m a competitor. I want to win every single day…I’m going to attack every day like it’s Sunday…Like it’s the Super Bowl,” Burrow said in a Monday video tweeted by Jeremy Rauch.

You can watch his full comments below.

Joe Burrow: “I’m going to attack every day like it’s Sunday…like it’s the Super Bowl.” It’s almost game week in Cincinnati. #Bengals @fox19 @JoeyB pic.twitter.com/WFwkl9ChdW — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) September 7, 2020

I love this approach from Burrow, and it’s the right one to have. Not only is it the right one to have, but it’s the only one to have.

You simply can’t be a starting quarterback in the NFL and focus on things other than football. As they say, quarterbacks have to have coaches’ hours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cincinnati Bengals (@bengals) on Sep 6, 2020 at 1:05pm PDT

When everyone else goes home at the end of practice, quarterbacks need to head to the film room for hours of studying.

That’s the kind of commitment you need out of the face of your franchise. It sounds like Burrow knows that, and he sounds ready to fulfill his duties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cincinnati Bengals (@bengals) on Aug 30, 2020 at 10:00am PDT

There will be some growing pains for the Bengals, but you have to love the maturity Burrow has when it comes to taking over an NFL franchise.