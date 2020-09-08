State Republican Party Headquarters Building Vandalized With Anti-Police Graffiti

The Michigan Republican Party headquarters in Lansing, Michigan, was reportedly vandalized Sunday night with graffiti saying “fuck ICE, fuck police, fuck you,” the political party announced Monday.

The party said that “anti-police extremists” were responsible for the vandalism and that a police report had been filed, according to a press release. Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Laura Cox is a former Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, according to the state party’s website.

“The Michigan Republican Party is proud to stand by the men and women of law enforcement, and I am incredibly proud of my service with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency,” Cox said, according to the Michigan Republican Party.

Sunday night our building was vandalized with radical anti-police statements. We will not be intimidated, and we will continue to work hard to ensure President @realDonaldTrump is re-elected!#LeadRight #MITV20 pic.twitter.com/r56biu3oWj — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) September 7, 2020

Cox said the incident was typical of the “radical left” in Democrat-run cities, according to the Michigan Republican Party. (RELATED: Here’s A List Of Cities Hit By Riots In The Last 3 Months)

“This vandalism is emblematic of the chaos sweeping through our nation’s Democrat-run cities, as the radical left uses criminal tactics to try and extort weak politicians into defunding the men and woman who keep us safe,” Cox added, according to the Michigan Republican Party.

Protesters reportedly marched to Democratic Mayor Andy Schor’s home in August, demanding he resign over inaction around their demands to defund or reform the police, and requesting more community investment, the Lansing State Journal reported.

“Republicans will not be intimidated. President Trump will not be intimidated. And this November, the American people will show the world they will not be intimidated when they reelect President Donald Trump,” Cox said in the Michigan Republican Party’s statement.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.