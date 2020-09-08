Los Angeles Protesters Chant ‘Blue Lives Don’t Matter Here’

During a night of protests at the South L.A. County Sheriff Department, a crowd chanted “blue lives don’t matter here” and clashed with police Monday night.

A man can be heard saying “blue lives don’t exist” during a video of the chants posted by Daily Caller reporter Jorge Ventura.

“Blue lives don’t matter here” chants in South LA. Crowd of about 80 here right now pic.twitter.com/xDF6Pmgcso — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) September 8, 2020

A journalist was chased out of the protest, and a video showed one protester yelling “Nazi” at him as the group chased him out. (RELATED: Study: America Hit By Roughly 550 Violent Demonstrations In Three Months)

Before police used control crowd munitions to disperse crowd, a journalist was chased out by the crowd, you can hear the scream “Nazi” as he runs from the crowd in South LA pic.twitter.com/AQbM2OGh3R — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) September 8, 2020

The crowd, which was originally about 80 people, was down to about 50 people when they stepped over a yellow police line and were hit with crowd control munitions, including pepper bullets, tear gas and flashbangs, according to Ventura.

Police shoot pepper bullets, tear gas, flashbacks to disperse crowd in #SouthLA pic.twitter.com/pfMnKZX8x8 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) September 8, 2020

As flash bangs and tear gas continued, a video showed the crowd walking away from the protest. The crowd continued to march away and was eventually dispersed by the crowd control munitions.

Monday night was the third straight night of demonstrations in Los Angeles over the police-involved shooting of Dijon Kizzee. Kizzee was shot August 31 after he was stopped while riding his bicycle for an alleged vehicle code violation, according to ABC 7 News.

Kizzee was holding clothes in his hands, and when he went to punch an officer in the face, he dropped the clothes, the sheriff’s department said according to the report.

“The deputies noticed that inside the clothing items that he dropped was a black, semiautomatic handgun, at which time, a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” according to Lt. Brandon Dean. He added that Kizzee “made a motion toward the firearm.”