Clip Of Tom Cruise Riding Off A Cliff Surfaces After Filming Resumes For ‘Mission: Impossible 7’

Filming has finally gotten underway again for “Mission: Impossible 7” after production had to be halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a clip shared by the “Today” show in a piece published Monday, the star of the franchise, Tom Cruise, can be seen racing a motorcycle right off a giant ramp nestled among the Norwegian mountainside. (RELATED: Tom Cruise And Elon Musk Working Together On Movie Being Shot In Space)

Near the end of the video, we see the 58-year-old actor flying off the cliff and then opening up a parachute as he glides to the ground. (RELATED: Filming Of ‘Top Gun’ Sequel Reportedly Delayed SO Tom Cruise Can Learn To Fly Fighter Jets)

In a post shared on Instagram by director Christoper McQuarrie, we see the mountainside with some kind of giant ramp. He captioned the stunning post, “Action…#MI7 Day 1.”

A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie) on Sep 6, 2020 at 9:14am PDT

As previously reported, Cruise has a history of doing his own stunts. In “Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation,” his character Ethan Hunt hung onto an Airbus 400 as it taxied down the runway and eventually took flight.

As the piece noted, for the last “Mission: Impossible” film the “Top Gun” star even performed a HALO jump out of an airplane.

We can hardly wait.