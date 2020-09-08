Watch Morgan Freeman And Robert De Niro In The Trailer For ‘The Comeback Trail’

Morgan Freeman and Robert De Niro have teamed up for “The Comeback Trail,” and it looks pretty good.

The plot of the film, according to the YouTube description, is, “Two movie producers who owe money to the mob set up their aging movie star for an insurance scam to try and save themselves. But they wind up getting more than they ever imagined.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the trailer, audiences are going to be in for a very fun and funny time. Give it a watch below!

This movie looks awesome, and the cast is loaded. On top of Freeman and De Niro leading the way, Tommy Lee Jones is also in the cast.

Talk about a blast from the past. I honestly can’t remember the last time I saw Tommy Lee Jones in anything. Feels like a lifetime ago.

Also, I don’t want to bag on De Niro too much, but we all know he hasn’t exactly been making heaters lately. Outside of “The Irishman,” his career hasn’t been impressive for the past several years.

Well, it looks like he might have another hit on his hands because “The Comeback Trail” looks damn funny. It certainly looks like his best film in years, outside of “The Irishman.”

You can catch “The Comeback Trailer” starting November 13. I have high expectations, and I have a feeling they’re going to be met.