NFL Brings Back Jersey Swaps, Uniforms Must Be Cleaned And Mailed

The NFL will have jersey swaps during the 2020 season.

After initially banning jersey swaps during the coronavirus pandemic, the league has decided to bring them back, but it won’t be business as usual. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Tom Pelissero, the league has teamed up with Tide to do swaps among players. Uniforms must be washed and then mailed. Exchanging jerseys on the field is still banned.

Jersey exchanges are back on for 2020 — sort of. The NFL informed clubs tonight it is partnering with Tide, which will cover the cost of one replacement jersey per player — all washed first and exchanged by mail. On-field exchanges prohibited, and subject to club discipline. pic.twitter.com/c7hJeDDvVy — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 7, 2020

This is a bit ridiculous. There’s no reason players can tackle each other on the field, but not exchange jerseys.

How is it safe to tackle, but it’s not safe to hand a guy your uniform? How does that make any sense?

I understand that we need to be safe during the coronavirus pandemic, but we should still use a little common sense.

If it’s safe enough for players to touch each other on the field, then it’s safe enough to hand over jerseys. It’s really that simple.

Having said that, the new version of jersey swaps is certainly better than nothing, but we should still go back to the old way.