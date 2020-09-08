Oregon Football Coach Mario Cristobal On The PAC-12 Canceling The Season: ‘It Sucks’

Oregon football coach Mario Cristobal recently had a blunt comment about the PAC-12 canceling football.

The PAC-12 canceled the fall season because of coronavirus, and it’s unknown when the league will return to play football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How does Cristobal feel? He’s not happy. He told CBS Sports, “It sucks. We have a really good team.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) on Aug 27, 2020 at 3:55pm PDT

Saying football being canceled sucks is putting it lightly.

It’s absolutely awful, and the PAC-12 and Big 10 both pulled the trigger on ending games August 11. It’s not just that the games got canceled.

It’s the fact they were canceled with so much time left on the clock.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) on Aug 25, 2020 at 4:27pm PDT

After the PAC-12 and Big 10 decided to sit the fall season out, the Big 12, ACC and SEC all pushed forward with playing games starting in September.

The fact they’re moving forward makes those two conferences look dumber and dumber with every passing hour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) on Jul 28, 2020 at 4:27pm PDT

We need to let the young men play ASAP. I share in Cristobal’s frustration, and it’s time to admit programs that canceled screwed up big time.