P.J. Walker Makes The Carolina Panthers After Starring In The XFL

Quarterback P.J. Walker will be on the opening day roster for the Carolina Panthers.

Walker tore up the XFL with the Houston Roughnecks before the league shut down. He signed with the Panthers during the NFL offseason, and now he’s made the 53-man roster. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’ll back up Teddy Bridgewater to open the season.

Walker was so much fun to watch in the XFL with the Houston Roughnecks. The man was hands down the most impressive player in the league through five weeks.

He was exciting, making plays, winning games and bringing a high level of energy. It was obvious that he was bound for the NFL.

It didn’t take long at all for the Panthers to scoop him up once he became available.

Now, he’s gone from an undrafted player to backing up Teddy Bridgewater. The NFL is a tough road to travel, but Walker has found a way to stick around.

It’s not too bad at all for a guy who wasn’t even in the league last season. Hopefully, he sticks around for several seasons and makes a ton of money.