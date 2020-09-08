REDDIT DEBATE: What’s The Proper Way To Virtually Tailgate For College Football During The Coronavirus Pandemic

What’s the perfect way to virtually tailgate the 2020 college football season?

As we all know, fans and tailgating have been banned at many stadiums in America because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the college football subreddit wants to know how to keep the drinks flowing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the good news for you is that I’m a bit of an expert on this issue.

Listen and listen well. Just because we can’t be at the stadium doesn’t mean we can’t be smashing drinks left and right.

In fact, it means we can still do it, and it even means we can do it at a cheaper price. There’s no question that this season is going to be a bit different.

That’s just the reality of the situation. If anything, it’s all the more reason to be hammered during game time.

So, what should we do this season? Well, the answer is simple. You’re going to want to wake up early, grab a couple shower beers, suck those things down, fire up a great breakfast, text the crew, start grilling and just party at your house all day.

From the moment College GameDay is on TV through the final moment of action, you need the brews to be flowing. It can be at your house or at the bars. It doesn’t matter. Just make sure they’re flowing.

If we’re going to live through a pandemic, then we might as well go out with our boots on. If you think we have to be sober during this chaos, then you’re out of your damn mind.

So, if you’re thinking about a virtual tailgate, just fire up the party at your house. That’s what my plan is. Embrace the chaos. there’s no other way to ride this wave we call life.