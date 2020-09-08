REVIEW: ‘Tenet’ Is An Outstanding Movie From Christopher Nolan

Ladies and gentlemen, I’m happy to announce that “Tenet” is an outstanding movie.

Now, I’m going to keep this review free of spoilers. So, if that’s what you’re looking for, then you’re going to have to go elsewhere. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

What I will say is that I was so incredibly amped for “Tenet.” It was my first time in a movie theater since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and my expectations were through the roof.

With popcorn, peanut M&Ms and a Kind Bar in my hands, I entered the theater to soak up Christopher Nolan’s new movie after it was delayed multiple times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TENET (@tenetfilm) on Jul 1, 2020 at 9:01am PDT

The plot is pretty complex. To put it in the simplest terms without giving anything away, it follows spies through time as they uncover a sinister plot to bring about a horrific event. That’s about all I can say without tipping the cards too much.

What I will say is that fans of Christopher Nolan won’t be disappointed at all. Is it his best movie ever? No, but it’s still more than worth the price of admission, and you have to see this in theaters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TENET (@tenetfilm) on Jul 27, 2020 at 10:40am PDT

Watching it on TV won’t do “Tenet” nearly enough justice. The action scenes are simply absurd as we watch Robert Pattinson and John David Washington run around trying to save the world.

Honestly, I’m not even sure how they filmed some of these action scenes and made them seem so real. A major plot point of “Tenet” is stuff being inverted. Again, I’m not going to say much, but you’ll understand exactly what I’m talking about once you see it.

The inverted actions scenes are absurd to watch unfold, and Nolan should be proud as all hell for the way they look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TENET (@tenetfilm) on Aug 18, 2020 at 5:06pm PDT

Here’s my only major critique of the “Tenet,” and it’s really not a big deal. There is so much information put on the audience that I felt a little lost at times.

It all tied itself up nicely by the end, but I’d be lying if I said there weren’t points where I didn’t fully understand the concepts of what was going on. This was probably on purpose seeing as how the entire film is about spies who can jump time.

Naturally, just like with any Christopher Nolan movie, nothing is really like it appears to be. There are a few great twists along the way, and I’m very confident there’s a sequel coming.

Overall, I can’t recommend “Tenet” enough. I give it a solid 8/10. After seeing it again and understanding the concepts a bit better, that score will probably go up to an 8.5/10.

Go see it. You can thank me later.