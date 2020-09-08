Watch The Latest Trailer For Netflix’s New Series ‘Ratched’

Netflix dropped a new “Ratched” trailer for fans Tuesday.

The plot of the series with Sarah Paulson, according to Netflix’s media site, is as follows:

From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, RATCHED is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.

Judging from the new trailer, fans of horror series are in for a wild time with “Ratched.” Give it a watch below! (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I’m incredibly excited for this series. I have loved Sarah Paulson ever since I saw her in “American Horror Story.” She’s been in several seasons, and has always been one of the best aspects of “AHS.”

Why does it give me so much confidence that she’s now in this series? Well, they’re both from Ryan Murphy, which means we’re probably in for an incredibly scary time.

If there’s one thing Ryan Murphy knows, it’s how to scare the hell out of people with creepy content. If “Ratched” is even 30% as good as peak “AHS,” then I have no doubt it’s going to be awesome.

It’s been a minute or two since I last saw a horror series I really fell in love with. It looks like that dry spell will officially be over when “Ratched” is released September 18.

Let us know what you think of it in the comments!