Tom Brady Named A Captain For The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady will be a captain for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Michael Giardi, the new gunslinger for the Bucs has been named a captain for the 2020 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Tom Brady has been named one of the #Buccaneers captains. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 8, 2020

I’m surprised this is just happening right now in early September. I just assumed Tom Brady was a captain from the moment he signed with the Bucs.

We’re talking about the most accomplished quarterback in NFL history. I’m pretty sure once you have six rings, you’re a captain on day one no matter what team you’re on.

Those are the rules. I didn’t make them up, but the rules are what they are.

Tom Brady was brought into Tampa in order to change the culture and lead the Buccaneers. The organization would have been stupid to not make him a captain.

That’s the most obvious decision in the history of football.

It’s going to be a lot of fun to see what Brady and the Bucs do in 2020. That much is for sure.