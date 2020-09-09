14 Missouri Football Players Miss Practice Because Of Coronavirus

More than a dozen Missouri football players missed practice Tuesday because of coronavirus.

According to The Kansas City Star, head coach Eliah Drinkwitz revealed that a total of 14 players had to miss practice because of coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Four players tested positive for the virus and the other 10 players were in isolation because they might have been exposed to people who were positive.

Well, this certainly isn’t the update that fans were hoping for with the start of the SEC schedule looming on the horizon.

More than a dozen players needing to miss practice isn’t good at all. That’s literally the last thing we need to see right now.

Having said that, there’s still plenty of time for Missouri to get this situation figured out. The SEC doesn’t start games until September 26.

So, the Tigers do have a couple weeks to get everyone healthy before taking the field to start the season.

Let’s hope they get the job done. An SEC team needing to cancel their opener would just be brutal. Luckily, I doubt that’s going to happen.