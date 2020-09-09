Baylor Vs. Louisiana Tech Football Game Postponed

Baylor won’t play Louisiana Tech in football as scheduled.

The Bears announced late Tuesday night that the game scheduled for September 12 has been postponed, and no rescheduled date has been set yet. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Bulldogs had to suspend practices in early August because of coronavirus, and multiple other players reportedly tested positive after Hurricane Laura, according to Yahoo Sports.

As I’ve said for all the other postponed games and as I’ll say for this one, I’m not really worried. I’m not worried at all.

Is Baylor vs. La. Tech being suspended until further notice a good thing for college football? Obviously not, but it’s a non-conference game.

As far as I know, not a single major conference game has been wiped off of the calendar. When LSU vs. Alabama gets postponed, then you’ll see me get very worried.

You won’t see me sweating about Baylor vs. La. Tech. That’s just not going to happen.

We have to be prepared to make adjustments along the way. That’s the reality of playing during a pandemic. It doesn’t mean we have to lose our heads in the process.